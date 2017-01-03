Next ‘Live from the Met’ to feature ‘Nabucco’

SHERIDAN — The WYO Theater will present Verdi’s “Nabucco” as part of its The Metropolitan Opera: Live in High Definition series at 10:55 a.m. Saturday.

As part of its efforts to reinvigorate opera and reach out to a broader public, The Metropolitan Opera in New York launched the series of opera performances transmitted live to movie theaters and other venues around the world.

“Nabucco” is a stirring drama about the fall of ancient Jerusalem at the hands of Nebuchadnezzar (Nabucco).

Tickets are $21 for adults and $11 for students. They are available at the WYO Theater box office. For more information, call the box office at 672-9084.

The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.