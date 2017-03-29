WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Next Jentel Presents set for Tuesday


Courtesy photo | Jentel artists in residency are, from left, Wei Jane Chir, Eleanor Annand, Parini Shroff, Emmanuel Iduma, Ed Martinez and Cindy Steiler.

SHERIDAN — Jentel Artist Residency Program will present this month’s residents in Jentel Presents on Tuesday from 5:30-7 p.m. at SAGE Community Arts.

This month’s presenters include painter and printmaker Wei Jane Chir, of New York City; paper sculptor Eleanor Annand, of Asheville, North Carolina; novelist Parini Shroff, of Los Altos, California; writer Emmanuel Iduma, of New York City; printmaker and sculptor Edw Martinez, of Virginia City, Nevada; and textile artist Cindy Ann Steiler, of Gainesville, Florida. 

There is no admission charge for “Jentel Presents” and light refreshments will be served.

The Jentel Foundation offers dedicated individuals a supportive environment in which to further their creative development.

SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.

