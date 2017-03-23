WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Next Chamber Coffee set for Wednesday


RANCHESTER — The next Chamber Coffee organized by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will take place Wednesday beginning at 8 a.m.

Lazy R Campground and Cabins in Ranchester will host the event, which is meant to provide a way to network and discuss important issues with the communities in Sheridan County.

Lazy R Campground and Cabins is located at 652 U.S. Highway 14 in Ranchester.

Staff Reports

