WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Next Chamber Coffee set for Wednesday
RANCHESTER — The next Chamber Coffee organized by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will take place Wednesday beginning at 8 a.m.
Lazy R Campground and Cabins in Ranchester will host the event, which is meant to provide a way to network and discuss important issues with the communities in Sheridan County.
Lazy R Campground and Cabins is located at 652 U.S. Highway 14 in Ranchester.
The following two tabs change content below.
Staff Reports
The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)
- 5 finalists named in Start-Up Challenge - March 23, 2017
- A tale of starting up to scaling up - March 23, 2017
- WWA hires new executive director - March 23, 2017