Next ‘Breakfast with Your Firefighters’ set for Friday
SHERIDAN — The next opportunity to have breakfast with local firefighters will take place March 17 from 8-9 a.m. at Sagewood North Cafe.
The event is held the third Friday of every month.
For more information, call 672-2460.
Sagewood North Cafe is located at 615 Broadway St.
Staff Reports
The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region.
