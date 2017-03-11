WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Next ‘Breakfast with Your Firefighters’ set for Friday


SHERIDAN — The next opportunity to have breakfast with local firefighters will take place March 17 from 8-9 a.m. at Sagewood North Cafe.

The event is held the third Friday of every month.

For more information, call 672-2460.

Sagewood North Cafe is located at 615 Broadway St.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..