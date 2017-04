Next Birding at The Brinton planned for Saturday

SHERIDAN — The next round of Birding at The Brinton will take place Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

The Bighorn Audubon Society, in cooperation with The Brinton Museum, will lead the monthly bird walk. Spring has sprung and has brought turkey vultures, sandhill cranes and mountain bluebirds to the Bighorns.

Those planning to attend should meet in The Brinton parking lot.

For more information, call the museum at 672-3173.

The Brinton Museum is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.