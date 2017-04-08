How news helps add perspective

The news can serve many purposes. It can inform a citizenry, help plan future events and help individuals maintain perspective.

Perspective can take different shapes to different people, but we’ll get back to that.

First, let’s define news.

Merriam Webster defines news as “a report of recent events” or “previously unknown information.” It also includes the definitions “an event that is interesting enough to be reported” and “something having a specified influence or effect.”

Those definitions appear subjective. After all, who is to say what is interesting? In addition, what might have been unknown to some, may not have been unknown to others.

The aspect of the definition that has held my attention recently, though, is the one about influence. That brings us back to the idea of perspective, another subjective idea. Nearly everyone will approach a news article with a different perspective. Reporters approach news differently than a government official and different than a reader. Even readers approach news differently. While one person may love the idea of a new park, subdivision, pathway or other project, others will not.

In another approach, though, news can provide readers with perspective. Maybe an article about children going without food over the weekends will spark more people to volunteer for local nonprofits. Or, a story about an individual or family affected by a recent change in state or municipal laws can force neighbors and lawmakers to take a different approach.

Those are the obvious ways news can affect perspective. But, what about the less obvious definitions.

For example, news is a report of recent events. So, news of a friend’s battle with an illness could be news. It can also mean reports of chemical warfare in a country on the other side of the globe.

Both events can add perspective to one’s life. Day in and day out, I hear people discuss their woes. That’s natural. We all commiserate. Sharing hardships brings people closer. Sometimes, though, we get so caught up in our own worlds, that it becomes difficult to gain perspective.

News, I believe, can add perspective.

For example, while my stress over meeting project deadlines and turning in graduate school assignments affects my life, it does not compare to the struggle of not knowing where your next meal will come from; it doesn’t compare to the horrors of war.

I don’t mean to belittle the struggles of everyday life. They are all to real to all of us.

Recently, though, discussions over the role and purpose of news, real news, has been front and center. To me, perspective is a key part of the role of news.

News allows me to see other perspectives, put myself in others’ shoes and understand the lives of those around me. It helps make the lives of those I don’t know, and often don’t understand, more real. I hope news helps us understand one another.