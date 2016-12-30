New Year’s is more than just the bubbly

SHERIDAN — “New Year’s 1981 I was north of the Arctic Circle in Alaska,” said veteran Harold Huber of a memorable New Year’s Day for him. “The Northern Lights were dancing all night long. The women in the headquarters wanted to go on a patrol and command sergeants.”

A major, Huber relented to the request and took an all-women patrol against the 10th Special Forces and the 9th Infantry Division. The patrol set up an ambush; after three hours, they saw an “enemy patrol” and executed the ambush with laser equipment.

“We led them (the ‘captured’) back to camp. When we arrived, the ladies removed their headgear and facial coverings,” said Huber. “The ‘enemy’ realized it was an all-girl patrol. They were a Special Forces team of eight men. Needless to say, they begged not to disclose this information.”

Since 2003, the Sheridan Senior Center has hosted a noon day New Year’s Eve celebration, the brainchild of Senior Center Director Jane Perkins, who likes to refer to herself as the “Director of Fun.” The farewell to 2016 and hello to 2017 celebration was hosted on Friday, Dec. 30, on what Perkins called the New Year’s Eve “Eve” to include as many people as possible who may have weekend plans.

Prior to the New Year’s Eve “Eve” celebration at the center, Perkins collected written experiences from a number of people who come to the Senior Center. Huber was one person who shared a holiday experience. Individuals submitted New Year experiences that included adventure, novel experiences and humor.

Sheridan resident Steve Baskin was in Times Square, New York City, one New Year’s Eve to watch the giant Waterford crystal ball descend to count down a new year. It was an experience

“It was 1968, very cold and thousands of people,” Baskin said. “We stayed at a hotel not far from Times Square. It was great fun but I never did it again. Standing in the cold for hours is really not all that much fun!!”

Flavia George celebrated many new years in Brazil.

“I have great memories of my New Year’s Eve celebrations in Rio De Janeiro,” said George. “At quarter to 12, my family and I went to the beach to watch the fireworks and welcome the new year. Prior to that, my grandma had a party at the house where we gathered around the dinner table and ate special end-of-the-year goodies.”

JoAnn Forte remembers a special New Year’s Eve for her; she was in Barbados in during the first Gulf war.

“We had Hoppin’ John, black-eyed peas, corn bread, spaghetti casserole and roast chicken that had been alive and well that very morning,” Forte said, “and pound cake for dessert.

“We walked the beach at midnight, danced to live pub music and reggae. We only had television from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. so I didn’t get to see Dick Clark,” said Forte, referring to the radio personality who hosted the Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve program every Dec. 31 for 40 years.

Judi Panetta was living on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, when she invited friends to an afternoon dinner.

“I put a turkey (in the oven) with garlic, basil and Parmesan (cheese) inside,” said Panetta, who is proud of her Italian holiday turkey.

“When guests began to arrive, someone suggested that something was burning. All the decorations from the surrounding pine forests and beach and some candles were all checked – nothing!” Panetta said. “I really got a whiff of something fowl!”

She searched throughout the house to discover nothing then proceeded with the dinner when all her guests had assembled.

“Not until the bird was out (of the oven) did I discover I had left the plastic bag with the giblets inside still cooking with the bird!”

Whether greeting a new year in fatigues, away from home, with family or with friends, each new year brings new opportunities to celebrate another planetary turn around the sun with unique experiences for each and every one…going beyond a glass of bubbling champagne.