New teachers bring energy, experience to Holy Name

SHERIDAN — Rena Anderson did not always have encouraging teachers growing up.

“When I was in seventh grade, my science teacher told me I was stupid, lazy and worthless and would never amount to anything in my life,” Anderson said.

Fortunately for her, Anderson moved to Moorcroft the next year and met up with a teacher who had taught her mom back in the ‘60s. “He was a wonderful teacher,” she said. “All the teachers in Moorcroft were amazing, and I thought, ‘If I could be like that for one kid, if I can make a difference in one kid’s life, that’s what I want to do.’” That’s exactly what she has done for more than 20 years. Anderson, who teaches English and social studies to fifth- through eighth-grade students, is one of three new teachers at Holy Name Catholic School this year.

After 18 years at Big Horn Middle School, Anderson was moved to Tongue River High School last year. Before Big Horn, she worked at Normative Services for five years.

“When I got taken out of the middle school, I wanted to go back in it,” she said. “It just didn’t feel right. The kids were great, but it just wasn’t my thing.”

Anderson grew up in the area and remembers looking across the street from her grandmother’s house at Big Horn High School. After high school in Moorcroft, Anderson went on to attend Black Hill State University before moving back to Sheridan with her husband.

She ended up at Holy Name seemingly by happenstance.

“One day after Church I came home and thought, ‘I wonder if they need anybody at the Catholic school,’” she said. Anderson sent an email to the principal, Mary Margaret Legler, who told her to come in for an interview.

Anderson said she recalls Legler asking, “‘How did you know we were looking for a social studies and English teacher?’ I said I didn’t. She goes, ‘That’s exactly what we were looking for.’”

She was hired shortly after.

“I was so excited, because then I can stay in town and teach Catholic kids,” Anderson said. “Being a practicing Catholic, it made it so much sweeter and better.”

She teaches 27 students total, with class sizes ranging from four to eight kids.

“I like Holy Name because I have had more freedom to teach here than in the past seven or eight years,” Anderson said.

There are challenges that accompany teaching in an older building, namely the lack of air conditioning, which can cause a distraction for teachers and students alike on a hot day. However, Anderson said she gained something at Holy Name that she couldn’t get in a public school.

“The best part of my job is going to Church every Friday morning,” she said. “I just can’t even fathom how exciting that is, and how much I missed it.”

Second grade teacher Emily Wille is a few weeks into her first classroom teaching experience. She joined Holy Name after a year-and-a-half as the librarian at Woodland Park Elementary.

Wille was born and raised in town and attended Sheridan High School. Before teaching, she had several different jobs, including a dental assistant.

After two years at a dentist’s office, Wille concluded that she wasn’t meant for the job. She enrolled at Chadron State College to study elementary education and was able to attend class at Sheridan College, which has a partnership with Chadron.

Wille said she always looked up to her mother, a teacher for 33 years. She remembers spending time helping her mother organize and decorate her room.

“I grew up in her classroom, and it’s funny because my son’s growing up in mine now,” Wille said.

Her childhood teachers also made a positive impact.

“I loved my teachers from (kindergarten) all the way up through eighth grade and even into high school,” Wille said. “They always were there for me … I think that’s what drove me into wanting to be a teacher.”

Wille came to Holy Name through a more conventional route than Anderson.

“They had an opening, and I wanted to teach,” she said. “I have a very strong Catholic background, so I thought, ‘Well, why not in a Catholic school?’”

Wille said it is sometimes difficult to plan and teach all the different subjects at a new school, but apart from teaching a religion class, she said there isn’t much of a change between a public and Catholic school.

“My spelling words are religion-based,” she said. “They had to spell ‘baptism’ last week, and you wouldn’t spell that in the district. Otherwise I don’t think it’s much different.”

Instead of sitting and cleaning mouths at a dentist’s office, Wille is now on her feet all day long, a nice change of pace for the new teacher.

She plans many different activities, so the students aren’t sitting all day, either.

“I try to get them up out of their seat as much as possible,” Wille said. “I try not to make it desk work. I try to do as much fun things as I can.”