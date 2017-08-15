New SCLT director talks priorities, challenges

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Community Land Trust welcomed its new executive director Brad Bauer Aug. 7.

Before taking the position with SCLT, Bauer served as Gallatin County Natural Resources Extension agent and co-head of the Gallatin County Extension Department in Bozeman, Montana. Now, as Bauer gets settled into the community and his new position, he talks about priorities and challenges that come with the territory.

The Sheridan Press: What attracted you to Sheridan and the job with SCLT?

Brad Bauer: I was attracted to Sheridan’s small town feel with an active downtown.

The position with Sheridan Community Land Trust allowed me to stay in the West while working in a field that I care deeply about. The Sheridan Community Land Trust has completed many fantastic projects that provide recreation, historical and conservation opportunities. I am excited to be part of an organization that has great momentum, staff and community support.

TSP: How will your past experiences help with the job here?

BB: My experience working across western Montana for The Nature Conservancy managing several ranches and preserves and more recently working with Montana State University Extension as a County Agent has allowed me the opportunity to live and work with great farmers, ranchers, recreationist, communities and researchers.

I look forward to getting to learn from the Sheridan County region’s residents and hearing how your Community Land Trust can best serve your needs.

TSP: What will be your top priorities/projects?

BB: I am looking forward to getting myself unpacked and settled in. I am looking forward to this year’s Biketober Fest (Oct.7), hiking and biking the new trails at Red Grade that are set to be complete this fall, exploring the Tongue River Water Trail, and working on securing additional conservation easements.

TSP: It’s my understanding Colin Betzler will be showing you the ropes — how has your first week gone and how has it been working with Colin?

BB: The first week was very rewarding. Sheridan is very welcoming. I have enjoyed working with Colin to find my feet at the Sheridan Community Land Trust.

TSP: What challenges do you foresee with the position and how do you plan to handle them?

BB: The Sheridan Community Land Trust has had great success in projects to secure recreation, history, and conservation. We continue to need to know what is important to you and to have your support not only financially, but also through volunteering on community trail projects and sharing your support of the Community Land Trust with your friends and neighbors.

TSP: Outside of the job, what are you looking forward to with your move to Sheridan?

BB: I am looking forward to spending more time learning about your region’s history and culture and recreating in the plains as well as the mountains.