New play from CTG opens this week

SHERIDAN — Two one-act comedies directed by Chris Browne will open at the Carriage House Theater on Friday.

In “The Actor’s Nightmare” George casually wanders on stage and is informed that one of the actors has had an accident and George must replace him immediately. In “The Real Inspector Hound,” feuding theater critics Moon and Birdboot, the first a philanderer and the second a pompous and vindictive second stringer, are swept into the whodunit they are viewing.

The show opens Friday, but will continue through Oct. 15 with shows on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. 

Tickets cost $15 per adult and $12 per senior and student. Tickets are available through the WYO Theater box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 672-9084. Tickets may also be purchased as available one hour before the show at the theater. The plays will be performed at the Carriage House Theater, located at 419 Delphi Ave.

