New look, old traditions, increased costs

SHERIDAN — Sheridan remains a unique city in that extensive lines at the Sheridan County Treasurer’s Office stay relatively calm, unlike other places that might contain impatient or upset customers. With possible increases to vehicle registration fees, though, the patience could wane.

“The really bad thing is that they’re doubling the registration fees on trailers and they just raised the fees on trailers,” Sheridan County Treasurer Pete Carroll said.

“People will be complaining,” Sheridan’s Deputy County Treasurer Carol Grandahl said.

The Wyoming House bill increasing motor vehicle registration fees passed through the House and sits in the Senate’s general file awaiting. If passed, the bill would increase vehicle registration fees, doubling all but one of the trailer fees, which increases a 1,000-pound trailer fee from $2 to $10.

“The other thing was that the committee that just met (Thursday) to do this, one of the comments made was the treasurers are going to be putting up with a lot of mad people,” Carroll said.

“Oh, we are,” Grandahl agreed. “And we’re short-staffed anyway.”

The bill was amended, though, allowing the change, if passed, to become effective starting July 1.

Initially, the new fees were set to go into effect immediately. This gives time for treasurer offices around the state to reprogram the set fee prices in the computer systems and warn customers.

Despite the anticipated upset for new fees, Carroll expressed gratitude for Sheridan’s peaceful customer base.

“I sit here and I’m always amazed at how good the customers are,” Carroll said. “We have to get lines in here because we’re short staffed, but they line up and nobody really gets nasty at all and they just wait. It’s really nice. Sheridan’s just a nice town.”

New look

Wyoming replaces its license plate with a new design every eight years. It always keeps the same number formatting starting with the county number followed by the cowboy symbol and continuing on to a five-digit number, but the design changes to reflect different landmarks of the state. For the next eight years starting in 2017, Wyoming’s license plate will feature the Green River Lakes.

Continued tradition

Wyoming holds a special tradition of passing down license plate numbers through the generations. The Sheridan County Treasurer’s Office withholds license plate numbers from 1 to 10,000 for those who upheld the tradition of passing along their low number to a family member.

“You bet (they keep with the tradition of the low numbers),” Carroll said. “They’re not going to get rid of them. What you can do if you don’t want them anymore, then you assign it to somebody. If your best friend wants it, (you can give it to them).”

Walking through the parking lot next to the courthouse, one sees several low numbers signifying well-established Sheridan County families.

“It’s kind of fun, too. Some of those low numbers do have some history with them with people that started the community,” Grandahl said.

In addition to tradition, new registrants can choose any number they want, as long as it remains available. If not, the folks working at registration make a note on the owner’s file.

“You can track the history of that plate and see and so then we can put a little note on there that John Doe would like this if not renewed. We try and help them as much as we can,” Grandahl said. “You’d never think numbers mean anything.”

If the motor vehicle registration fees bill passes, the following fee increases will be enacted July 1, 2017:

Current cost New cost

Passenger cars — $15 $25

School buses — $10 $25

Motorcycles and multipurpose vehicles — $12 $25

House trailers and other noncommercial vehicles based on unladen weight:

Current cost New cost

1,000 pounds or less -— $2 $10

1,001 to 3,500 pounds -— $15 $30

3,501 to 4,500 pounds -— $20 $40

4,501 to 5,500 pounds — $30 $60

5,501 to 6,000 pounds — $40 $80

6,000 pounds or more — $60 $120