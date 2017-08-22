New ‘Longmire’ book coming soon

Craig Johnson’s new Sheriff Walt Longmire mystery novel, “The Western Star,” will go sale Sept. 5. The folks at Penguin/Random House sent an advance copy, certainly one of those “perks.”

The publicist noted how the Ucross author will begin on Sept. 5, a 21-date book-signing tour in 12 states, including a stop at a favorite bookstore, the Tattered Cover of Denver. In all, more than 2.8 million Walt Longmire books have been sold. Penguin will also release “An Obvious Fact” in paperback on Sept. 5.

There’s a nifty feature in the Aug. 7 edition of Publisher’s Weekly about Johnson and he discusses the power of television in selling his books. Johnson had written seven “Longmire novels when Hollywood found me, and I’ll be writing them long after the cinematic version is in syndication,” he tells the magazine. The story also relates a couple of funny, enlightening anecdotes about being a best-selling writer but whose television incarnation of the same name is better known. Incidentally, this will be the sixth and final season of “Longmire” on Netflix which will premier its new season next month.

••••••

Lynn Reeves, program manager at the Jentel Foundation, sent a nice note about the Governor’s Arts Awards. Last Thursday’s Notebook overlooked other award recipients. Nominations for the 2017 honors are due in October. Past Governor’s Art Award winners also included: Elizabeth Guheen, Clearmont, 1996; D. Michael Thomas, Buffalo, 1996; David Romtvedt, Buffalo, 1999; Neltje, Banner, 2005; Ucross Foundation Residency Program, 2005, Clearmont; Don Butler, Sheridan, 2009; Bradford Brinton Memorial and Museum, 2010, Big Horn.

••••••

Press staffers enjoyed the big doins’ of the eclipse Monday. It was certainly interesting to watch the diminishing light and cooler temperatures as it progressed. Downtown business people, including a bunch from city hall, also walked out and watched the event transpire.

Some weren’t satisfied with the 95.8 percent totality. “Overrated,” said one. Another compared it to a long ago, disappointing love affair. My, such expectations.

Still, there was much “cool” about it.

Susan’s brother, Dan Bradley and spouse Chris Bradley, who live in Katy, Texas, were in Sheridan visiting family and made a middle-of-the-night drive over to Casper to secure a prime spot at Casper College. And of course, Press staffers celebrated the big day with a potluck lunch. We celebrate many things with potluck lunches.

(One memory from childhood. My father was an active leader in St. Mark’s Methodist Church in Marshall, Texas. Post-sermon meals were common. One day, en route somewhere, I asked him, when we get to heaven, how do we spot the Methodists from the others: “Look for the covered dish supper,” he replied.)