New legislation shifts liquor law responsibility to local bodies

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Commission approved a notice of intent to adopt rules and regulations governing the licensing of liquor sales during Tuesday’s regular board meeting.

Deputy County Attorney Clint Beaver said the 2017 Wyoming Legislature amended portions of Title 12, which deals with alcoholic beverages, and shifted responsibility for determining particulars in regulation from the state to local licensing authorities.

“…We’ve been kind of scrambling to get our hands around it,” Beaver said, “because July 1 will be the effective date of these legislative changes.”

Dayton, Ranchester and the city of Sheridan are going through similar processes. County Administrative Director Renee’ Obermueller said while all municipalities have been working to be as consistent as possible on the regulations, the county can only go so far to ensure that happens.

“The municipalities have home rule option; they can set ordinances and go above and beyond what the statues allow us to do,” Obermueller said. “But when you’re talking about the licensing fees and the hours and how to treat minors, that’s where we really tried to be consistent with each other and what we’re proposing.”

The proposed fee for a retail liquor license within 5 miles of each the city of Sheridan and towns of Dayton, Ranchester and Clearmont is $1,500. The proposed restaurant liquor license fee for within 5 miles of any of the municipalities is $500.

The proposed hours of operation say a dispensing room or licensed building may open at 6 a.m. and must close by 2 a.m. the following day, clearing the building of all people except employees by 2:30 a.m. Special conditions may be permitted with prior commission approval for New Year’s Eve and the Sheridan WYO Rodeo street dance.

The county also proposed a standard law for restricting minors, which prohibits anyone under 21 to be in a licensed building when the primary intent of the establishment is serving alcohol. If the establishment operates a commercial kitchen, the person under 21 may remain in a dining room or waiting area when accompanied by an adult until 10 p.m.

There will be a 45-day comment period for public input, followed by another hearing before finalizing and adopting the new laws. Obermueller said a complete copy of the proposed laws are available in the commission office and on the county website.

The commission also approved a request for a sublease for the Airport Business Park lease agreement between Sheridan County and Flying Valley, LLC. Sheridan County Airport manager John Stopka said the aircraft in the hanger, which is known as the “Mars Hanger,” has been sold.

Stopka said Big Goose Aviators flight school currently rents office space and a hanger from the airport and wants to move into the larger hanger as the business is looking to expand.

A resolution for appointment of special prosecutors on a criminal investigation to review facts determined by the investigation was also approved during Tuesday’s meeting. If appropriate, the special prosecutor will determine what charge or charges should be filed.

County attorney Matt Redle said an email was sent out to county and district attorneys within the state requesting a volunteer without identifying people involved in the investigation. He said Campbell County agreed to review the case, but Redle wouldn’t say what the case is about.

Redle said this is not uncommon. He said it’s something Sheridan attorneys have done for other counties and there usually isn’t a charge for it.