New Gateway Park will celebrate community

Re: Taylor letter, Press, Feb. 1

The undersigned North Gateway Park project partners feel compelled to clarify inaccuracies asserted in a recent letter to the editor by Ms. Vicki Taylor.

• The City of Sheridan is owner of the recently acquired North Gateway property. It is fully accessible to the public, though currently lacks any developed infrastructure. Community engagement sessions for the full project scope are anticipated, after which limited trails for public access will be developed in line with the conservation easement restrictions.

• The conservation easement (a publicly recorded document available at the courthouse) not only speaks to the intended public access but goes further in demonstrating this commitment to the public by reserving a site for a potential future community education structure.

• Sheridan Community Land Trust and the City of Sheridan drafted a formal public access easement to further demonstrate that the project has always been this: to create “North Gateway Park” complete with typical park-like amenities including public access. This access easement has been a formal requirement of one of the project partners since project inception and was scheduled to occur after the conservation easement was in place. The City Council will likely act on this in March 2017.

• The City of Sheridan purchased the property for $141,351.88. The Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust Fund contributed $60,000 to assist with the purchase of a conservation easement separate from any public access. This properly vetted and well-leveraged public funding represented just 23 percent of the total property transaction costs, and closer to 10 percent when inclusive of internal and in-kind contributions from the partnering entities.

• This public park is brand new – and now in need of further community feedback and appropriate infrastructure before it sees higher levels of use. The newly protected acreage is likely to become one of the most loved in the City’s park system, and we all are extremely pleased to have played a collective role in creating another asset for our community.

We are looking forward to celebrating this new project with the community later this year.

Jenny Craft,

Scott Foundation/Community Impact LLC

Mike Evers,

Sheridan Community Land Trust Board Chair

Rick Pallister,

NE WY Director with The Nature Conservancy of Wyoming

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Press’ word limit for letters was waived with this submission.