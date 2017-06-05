New food truck serves up burritos, promotion of local producers

SHERIDAN — Last February, Antonia Armenta-Miller and her husband Brian Miller sold all their belongings and moved into their fifth-wheel camper to follow a dream that fits into an old bread truck. On June 13, the couple will officially open Bonafide food truck, the fruition of months of work and sacrifice.

“It was all about get light, follow your passion, find your heart,” Armenta-Miller said about their move in February.

Armenta-Miller said while the idea was one they had years ago, they finally purchased an old bread truck last November and began revamping it last February. The truck will serve breakfast and lunch during the week and will have some evening locations.

For breakfast, they will serve their signature breakfast burrito. Armenta-Miller said there will also be healthier options like parfaits and breakfast pastries made by baker Angel Bryant.

The lunch menu will feature burritos, salads and sandwiches that will be constantly revolving.

On a daily basis, Bonafide won’t have a printed menu because items will change and be dependent on what ingredients they buy. Armenta-Miller said they’ll not only use local producers as much as possible, but will also try to cross promote them on their website and Facebook page.

“We’re really all about community,” Armenta-Miller said. She later said, “While it’s slightly more expensive than buying it from your big box store or a SYSCO truck, we want to support local agriculture and also feed people well.”

Bonafide isn’t just a food truck, though. Armenta-Miller said they’ll also be available for catering events, regardless of size.

Armenta-Miller has been in the food industry for 35 years. She grew up catering, has owned her own restaurant and catering company and said food trucks are not only a growing trend. With fewer startup costs, they are the perfect way to get into the industry.

Armenta-Miller said she’s meeting with the city to talk about how to take advantage of the growing food truck industry in Sheridan and is in the process of forming the Sheridan County Food Truck Coalition.

On top of the other benefits of the truck, Armenta-Miller said a mobile business will allow them to serve where the community calls for food.

She said she’s already been asked if they’d travel to places like Tongue River Canyon for events, and of course she said they would.

“We’re all about going wherever the fun is happening,” Armenta-Miller said.

Bonafide also has a commercial kitchen, or commissary, for food prep behind Curl Up and Dye on Main Street. Armenta-Miller said her husband, the “builder extraordinaire,” constructed the commissary from scratch in about two weeks.

“It just needed to be done before we needed to open,” Miller said. “It wasn’t that hard, it was easy. It was just different colors needed to be what she wanted.”

Armenta-Miller said adding to his impressive craftsmanship, her husband is color blind. Miller said he sees only black, white and shades of gray, and the commissary follows the same vibe and color theme as the eccentric food truck.

Miller said he’s also helped come up with menu items, like the burritos, and the food truck’s mascot donkey Rosie, who will make an appearance in this year’s Sheridan WYO Rodeo parade.

Miller called the opening next week “a dream come true,” and Armenta-Miller said it’s surreal seeing this become a reality.

“My personal philosophy is always build a bigger table not a higher fence,” Armenta-Miller said. “So if we can pull everybody in, share all the love, because to me that’s what it’s all about.”