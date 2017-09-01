New faces — Sept. 1

Vivienne Marie Frazee

Vivienne Marie Frazee was born Aug. 25, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

She was welcomed by parents Jarred and Paige Frazee of Sheridan.

Her grandparents are Sheldon and Laura Marshall of Westminster, Colorado, and Larry and Donna Frazee of Rapid City, South Dakota.

Mia Jo Kaarto

Mia Jo Kaarto was born Aug. 25, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Larry and Shayna Kaarto of Sheridan.

Her sibling is Mik.

Her grandparents are Thomas and LaVonne Kaarto of Battle Ground, Washington, and Patrick and Heather Wile of Sheridan.

Juniper Robbin DeRocher

Juniper Robbin DeRocher was born Aug. 25, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Grant and Haleigh DeRocher of Ranchester.

Her sibling is brother Abraham.

Her grandparents are Mark and Laslie Robbins of Tyler, Texas, and Joyce and Doug DeRocher of Merill, Iowa.

Colton Murray Baumgartner

Colton Murray Baumgartner was born Aug. 25, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Ryan and Casi Baumgartner of Sheridan.

His grandparents are John and April Baumgartner of Buffalo, Jim Bluemel of Sheridan, and Chrysti Bluemel and Charlie Linhart of Sheridan.

Vanessa Taylor Kethman

Vanessa Taylor Kethman was born Aug. 28, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Eli Kethman and Abegail Jewell of Sheridan.

Her siblings are brothers Connor Jewell and Kyle Kethman and sister Haylee Kethman.

Her grandparent is Tina Jewell of Sheridan.