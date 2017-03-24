New Faces — March 24, 2017

Ryan Conner McHenry

Ryan Conner McHenry was born March 20, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

He was welcomed by parent Autumn Rose McHenry of Sheridan.

His grandparents are Angie and Matt McHenry of Sheridan.

Sophie Ray Kunsman

Sophie Ray Kunsman was born March 19, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents James and Sherrie Kunsman of Sheridan.

Her siblings are brother Caleb and sister Gabby.

Her grandparent is John Kunsman of Sheridan.

Jaxton Wayne

Jaxton Wayne was born March 17, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Deborah Granger and Wayne Foley of Sheridan.

His grandparents are Clinton and Monica Granger of Sheridan; Wayne and Terri Foley of Willow Lake, South Dakota; and Kelly Roberts of Chamberlain, South Dakota.

Elise Caroline Turley

Elise Caroline Turley was born March 17, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Jennifer and Brad Turley of Dayton.

Her siblings are Ty and Delanie.

Her grandparents are Terry and Denise Breyfogle of Spencer, Iowa, and Denise and Pete Munoz of Kansas City, Missouri.

Kanyon Grey Stadler

Kanyon Grey Stadler was born March 17, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Josh and Jennifer Stadler of Sheridan.

His siblings are brothers Easton and Landon.

His grandparents are Jeff and Margie Weitzel of Berthoud, Colorado, and Robert and Theresa Stadler of Spearfish, South Dakota.

James Russell Woodward

James Russell Woodward was born March 15, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

He was welcomed by parents Austin and Miranda Woodward of Sheridan.

His grandparents are Gene and Pamela Woodward and Steve and Heather Sessions, all of Sheridan.

Rylee Jean Uthe

Rylee Jean Uthe was born March 14, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Lea and Nick Uthe of Sheridan.

Her sibling is sister Kinsley.

Her grandparents are Loretta and Bill Beringer of Rapid City, South Dakota; Janet and Randy Van Rosendale of Madison, South Dakota; and Steve Uthe of Sturgis, South Dakota.

Berkley Ann Wilhite

Berkley Ann Wilhite was born March 19, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Brad Wilhite and Rebecca Franklund of Sheridan.

Her sibling is brother Benjamin.

Her grandparents are Jim and Brenda Wilhite of Amarillo, Texas, and Rod and Mary Franklund of Thompson, North Dakota.