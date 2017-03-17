New faces — March 17, 2017

Annika Rose Campbell

Annika Rose Campbell was born March 6, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Coralee Palmer and Josh Campbell of Sheridan.

Her siblings are sisters Lydia and Dalyla.

Her grandparents are Cliff and Colleen Hale and Jody and Scott Campbell, all of Sheridan.

Alexander Davis Kimble

Alexander Davis Kimble was born Feb. 28, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Stephen and Lindsey Kimble of Sheridan.

His grandparents are Dennis and Nancy Yourchisin of Leesburg, Virginia, and Lani and Chris Coggins of Granite Bay, California.

Daniel King Scott

Daniel King Scott was born Feb. 28, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

He was welcomed by parents Ruby and Jeremy Scott of Dayton.

His grandparents are Jo and Spike Forbes of Dayton, Ron and Audra Scott of Big Horn and Mengfan and Xiangyang Wang of China.

Edison Wright Trangmoe

Edison Wright Trangmoe was born March 10, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital

He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Jerrod and Chelsie Trangmoe of Sheridan.

His siblings are brothers Andrew and Oliver.

His grandparents are Tony and Jane Trangmoe of Dayton and Linda and Rodger Hyatt of Wilmington, Delaware.

Lincoln Tru Hall

Lincoln Tru Hall was born March 9, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Thomas and Gena Hall of Sheridan.

His siblings are sisters Addilynn and Kinley.

His grandparents are Tammy Hall of Sheridan; Janice Wade of Laurel, Montana; Manda Francis of Sheridan; Shawn and Erin Francis of Gillette; and David and Florance Martin of Sheridan.

Carter Maverick Schreffler

Carter Maverick Schreffler was born March 10, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Heather and Steven Schreffler of Sheridan.

His sibling is brother Hunter Rosalez.

His grandparents are Lamar and Suzi Selig of Sheridan, Skip and Jolly Rogers of Sheridan and Bill and Teresa Schreffler of Greenwood, Wisconsin.