New Faces — Mar. 3, 2017

Odin Michael Leslie Coleman

Odin Michael Leslie Coleman was born Feb. 18, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces.

His was welcomed by parents Chase Coleman and Stephanie Rounds of Sheridan.

His grandparents are Les Rounds and Jackie Rounds of Maxwell, Iowa.

Aliylah Raelynn Garcia

Aliylah Raelynn Garcia was born Feb. 20, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She was welcomed by parents Sasha Hayes and Jaquer Garcia of Sheridan.

Her sibling is brother Kyro Hayes.

Her grandparent is Sheila Dickson of Ranchester.

Brycen Eugene Norton

Brycen Eugene Norton was born Feb. 20, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

He was welcomed by parent Haley Norton of Sheridan.

His grandparents are Mark Eugene Norton and Stacy Norton, both of Sheridan.

Jason Owen Reichert

Jason Owen Reichert was born Feb. 20, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 9 pounds, 6 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Cathy and Scott Reichert of Sheridan.

His sibling is brother Ian.

His grandparents are Ann Reichert of Traverse City, Michigan; Rainer Reichert of Traverse City, Michigan; and Fred and Arlene Craft of Riverton.

Rylinn Olivia Williams

Rylinn Olivia Williams was born Feb. 20, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Shelby Kehrwald and Bryce Williams of Sheridan.

Her grandparents are Marcin and Kristen Kehrwald of Riverton and Nate and Kristie Williams of Sheridan.

Lane Adam Lindberg

Lane Adam Lindberg was born Feb. 27, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

He was welcomed by parents Andrew and Amber Lindberg of Sheridan.

His siblings are sister Gracie and brother Maxwell.

His grandparents are Lowell and Louise Peterson of Worland and Lyle and Loretta Lindberg of Sheridan.

Elliott Ray Swisher

Elliott Ray Swisher was born Feb. 13, 2017, at Brookings Health System.

He weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents James and Desiray Swisher of Brookings, South Dakota.

His sibling is brother Avery David.

His grandparents are Chuck and Jeannie Hutton of Fountain Hills, Arizona, (former Sheridan residents); David and Carol Swisher of Brookings, South Dakota; and Kevin and Bonnie Geissler of Cheyenne.

Marin Cecilia Pierson

Marin Cecilia Pierson was born Feb. 25, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 5 pounds, 2 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Amy and Nicholas Pierson of Buffalo.

Rayden William Merkey

Rayden William Merkey was born Feb. 26, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Shelbi Traub and Shane Merkey of Sheridan.

His siblings are brothers Brysn Traub and Lane McKennon.

His grandparents are Travis Traub, Erin Traub, Billie Merkey and Elaine Merkey, all of Sheridan.

Raegan Nicole Wright

Raegan Nicole Wright was born Feb. 23, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 5.3 pounds.

She was welcomed by parents Chelsea and Jamie Wright of Buffalo.

Her siblings are twin sister McKenna and sisters Kyla and Jaylin.

Her grandparents are Rebecca and Leslie Peterson of Mountain View and Shirley Wright of Dunoon, Scotland.

McKenna Kae Wright

McKenna Kae Wright was born Feb. 23, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 5.3 pounds.

She was welcomed by parents Chelsea and Jamie Wright of Buffalo.

Her siblings are twin sister Raegan and sisters Kyla and Jaylin.

Her grandparents are Rebecca and Leslie Peterson of Mountain View and Shirley Wright of Dunoon, Scotland.