New faces — June 17, 2017

Jordy Kent Martini

Jordy Kent Martini was born June 13, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Jesse and Beth Martini of Sheridan.

His sibling is sister Jensen.

Cole Theodore Ogaard

Cole Theodore Ogaard was born June 8, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 11 pounds, 1 ounce.

He was welcomed by parents Keith Ogaard and Carrie Schutt of Sheridan.

His sibling is sister Kaydence Schutt.

His grandparents are Robyn and Don Ogaard of Worland, Mick Schutt of Sheridan and Michelle Tolhurst Elko, Nevada.

Saleia Brinlee Granbois

Saleia Brinlee Granbois was born June 8, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Abbygale Charging and Phillip Granbois of Sheridan.

Collin Dane Simonson

Collin Dane Simonson was born June 8, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Max and Bailey Simonson of Sheridan.

His siblings are sister Angie and brother Seth.

His grandparents are Alfred and Rhonda Hendrickson and Marshall and Dorothy Simonson, all of Sheridan.

Kolt Micheal Heide

Kolt Micheal Heide was born June 7, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Joseph and Tia Heide of Sheridan.

His sibling is Kent Heide.

His grandparents are Tom and Deanna Wojtczak of Sheridan and Trina Heide of Cheyenne.

Korwin William Nicholson

Korwin William Nicholson was born June 12, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Zachary and Stephanie Nicholson of Buffalo.

His sibling is sister Whitley.

His grandparents are Steve and Nichole Nicholson of Buffalo and Guy and Dawn Lensert of Casper.

Ella Rose Bohnsack

Ella Rose Bohnsack was born June 10, 2017, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland.

She weighed 8 pounds, 1.5 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Stan and Sara Bohnsack of Hebron, Maryland.

Her sibling is sister Abigail.

Her grandparents are Karen Wright of Salisbury, Maryland; Dana and Hillary Wright of Willards, Maryland; Ann Revelle and the late Steve Songer of Sheridan; and Stan Bohnsack.