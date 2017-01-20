New Faces — January 20, 2017

Jordy Booker Welch

Jordy Booker Welch was born Jan. 13, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Alex and Kameron Welch of Sheridan.

His grandparents are Noah and Heidi Wasden of Rexburg, Idaho, and Richard and Vikki Welch of Sheridan.

Remington James Huff

Remington James Huff was born Jan. 12, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Wesley and Amber Huff of Sheridan.

His siblings are sisters Aurora and Athena.

His grandparents are Mike Huff of Buffalo; Glen and Julie Adkins of Sheridan; Franny Lopez of Sheridan; and Gerald Hamlin of Sheridan.

Dale James Morris

Dale James Morris was born Jan. 6, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Cody and Autumn Morris of Dayton.

His siblings are sisters Kallie and Paris and brothers Weston, Shane and Kobe.

His grandparents are Richard and Amand Adamson of Cut Bank, Montana, and Dale and Elsie Rides at the Door of Browning, Montana.