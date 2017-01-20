WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
New Faces — January 20, 2017
Jordy Booker Welch
Jordy Booker Welch was born Jan. 13, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
He weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces.
He was welcomed by parents Alex and Kameron Welch of Sheridan.
His grandparents are Noah and Heidi Wasden of Rexburg, Idaho, and Richard and Vikki Welch of Sheridan.
Remington James Huff
Remington James Huff was born Jan. 12, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.
He was welcomed by parents Wesley and Amber Huff of Sheridan.
His siblings are sisters Aurora and Athena.
His grandparents are Mike Huff of Buffalo; Glen and Julie Adkins of Sheridan; Franny Lopez of Sheridan; and Gerald Hamlin of Sheridan.
Dale James Morris
Dale James Morris was born Jan. 6, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
He was welcomed by parents Cody and Autumn Morris of Dayton.
His siblings are sisters Kallie and Paris and brothers Weston, Shane and Kobe.
His grandparents are Richard and Amand Adamson of Cut Bank, Montana, and Dale and Elsie Rides at the Door of Browning, Montana.
Staff Reports
Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)
- NWCCD board talks Gillette tech programs - January 20, 2017
- Obama’s self-revealing final act - January 20, 2017
- Library seeks help with new strategic plan - January 20, 2017