New faces — Jan. 13, 2017

Eliana Grace Sheely

Eliana Grace Sheely was born Jan. 4, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Justin and Hannah Sheely of Sheridan.

Her grandparents are Milton and Cynthia Wiest of Sheridan and Deryl and Vonnie Sheely of Billings, Montana.

Diana Rose Cottier

Diana Rose Cottier was born Jan. 3, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Sarah Chief and Frank Cottier of Wyola, Montana.

Her grandparents are Richard and Marilyn Chief of Wyola and Michelle Lynn Big Hair of Garryowen, Montana.

Mia Luna Chavez

Mia Luna Chavez was born Jan. 1, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Brandy Johnsen and Esteven Chavez of Sheridan.

Her siblings are brother Kelton Daly and sisters Lily Chavez and Lyra Daly.

Her grandparents are Bernie and Patsy Chavez of Sheridan and Hope Johnson of Casper.

Tinsley Jaye Esponda

Tinsley Jaye Esponda was born Jan. 2, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Sommer Esponda and Coen Cunningham or Sheridan.

Her siblings are sisters Bryndle and Kashlea.

Her grandparents are Madonna and Johnny Esponda of Buffalo and Kimberly and Charley Collins of Ranchester.

Aunnaley Sky Preston

Aunnaley Sky Preston was born Jan. 2, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

She was welcomed by parent Brittany JoAnn Preston of Sheridan.

Her grandparents are Cynthia Grant and Ernest Preston of Sheridan.

Christopher Ivan Joseph Pierce

Christopher Ivan Joseph Pierce was born Jan. 4, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Ivan Pierce and Christina Golson of Sheridan.

His siblings are brothers Wesley Bakka and Kyle Golson and sister Angel Shorter.

His grandparents are Almeda Pierce of Sheridan and Edward Golson of Burgess Junction.