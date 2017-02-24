New Faces — Feb. 24, 2017

Eugene Fairbanks Cherry

Eugene Fairbanks Cherry was born Feb. 14, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Douglas and Hilary Cherry of Sheridan.

His siblings are sisters Collette and Hattie and brothers Gilligan, Keeler, Griffin and Duke.

His grandparents are the late Stan and Cristy Cherry; the late Ron Pond; Laurette Dalton of Ucon, Idaho; Jim Dalton of Ucon, Idaho; and Bill McKinney of Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Kevin Tobias Scheckla

Kevin Tobias Scheckla was born Feb. 16, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Jack and Jordyn Scheckla of Sheridan.

His grandparents are Jackie Newman, Curtis Scheckla, Kristy Kola, Laura Hirsche and Robert Hirsche, all of Sheridan.

Mila Marie Stamenkovic

Mila Marie Stamenkovic was born Feb. 16, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 5 pounds.

She was welcomed by parents Molly Joy Martoglio and Andre Stamenkovic of Sheridan.

Her grandparents are Larry Martoglio, Tina Martoglio, Theodore George and Vergine Al-Tawil, all of Sheridan.

Heath Michael McGuire

Heath Michael McGuire was born Feb. 14, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Michael and Marissa McGuire of Sheridan.

His sibling is sister Summer.

His grandparents are MC and Debbie Rosselott of Dayton and Robert and Susan McGuire of Sheridan.

Amora Lee Henderson

Amora Lee Henderson was born Feb. 14, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 8 pounds.

She was welcomed by parents Patrick Hayes Henderson and Auburn Kay Henderson of Sheridan.

Her grandparents are Bryan and Michelle Ritterbush and Patrick and Brenda Henderson, all of Sheridan.

Dylan James Costas

Dylan James Costas was born Feb. 15, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Sierra Costas and Dylan Patterson of Sheridan.

His grandparents are Amanda and Oleg Costas of Belfield, North Dakota, and Patricia Caywood of Parkman.

Maddix Royal Bergen

Maddix Royal Bergen was born Feb. 13, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 9 pounds.

He was welcomed by parents Alisha and Tye Bergen of Sheridan.

His sibling is sister Mia.

His grandparents are Royal Ryan of Morrice, Michigan; Tammy and Al Dabbs of Paris, Texas; and Troy Bergen of Evanston.

Woodsy Arlo Wayne Turk

Woodsy Arlo Wayne Turk was born Feb. 12, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Jeremy and Carissa Turk of Buffalo.

His siblings are sisters Hanna and Katelyn.

His grandparents are Leonard and Wendy Roberts and Kent and Patty Turk, all of Buffalo.

Christina Mae Araas

Christina Mae Araas was born Feb. 10, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Robert and Katie Araas of Sheridan.

Her grandparents are Dennis and Lorrie Ledgerwood of Big Horn and Fred and the late Roxanne Araas of Sheridan.