New Faces – Feb. 17, 2017

Charles Patrick Morris

Charles Patrick Morris was born Feb. 6, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Reuben and Maria Morris of Dayton.

His siblings are Reuben, Chanell, Cordel, Natalie, William, Lucus, Benjamin and Elijah.

His grandparents are Charles and Joyce Flint of Sheridan and the late Robert and Edith Morris.

William James Rogers

William James Rogers was born Feb. 6, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Zach and Ashley Rogers of Buffalo.

His grandparents are Chris and Laura Galloway of Big Horn; Dan and Theresa Rogers of Buffalo; and Bob and Cindy Barlow of Buffalo.

Ava Joy Americanhorse

Ava Joy Americanhorse was born Jan. 22, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Kimberly Iron of Wyola, Montana, and Shapiro Americanhorse of Hardin, Montana.

Her sibling is sister Cerien Jadine Spotted.

Her grandparents are Nicole Barlow and Clay Spotted of Wyola, Valerie Tillman of Hardin and Jerry Americanhorse of Lame Deer, Montana.

Kye Ryan Schock

Kye Ryan Schock was born Feb. 5, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Ryan and Torri Schock of Sheridan.

Her grandparents are Nathan and Cassandra Kysar of Sheridan and Rita Glantz and Doug Schock of Sheridan.

Talia Jo Stewart

Talia Jo Stewart was born Feb. 3, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Dani and Marcus Stewart of Sheridan.

Her siblings are brother Brock and sister Tinley.

Her grandparents are Darwin and Janie Williamson and Trent and Heidi Stewart, all of Sheridan.