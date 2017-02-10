New faces — Feb. 10, 2017

Kendall Avery Raley

Kendall Avery Raley was born Jan. 30, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Will and Krystal Raley of Sheridan.

Her sibling is sister Mikah.

Her grandparents are John and Sandy Koltiska of Sheridan, Steve Raley of Sheridan and Charlotte Raley of Corsicana, Texas.

Josephine Annette Carroll Lanka

Josephine Annette Carroll Lanka was born Jan. 29, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 8 pounds.

She was welcomed by parents Jason Lanka and Gina Carroll of Sheridan.

Her sibling is brother Wesley.

Her grandparents are Joyce and Steve Carroll of Sheridan and Susan and Brad Lanka of Ranchester.

Keiara Li Myers

Keiara Li Myers was born Jan. 29, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce.

She was welcomed by parents Glenn and Tiffani Myers of Sheridan.

Her sibling is sister McKenna.

Her grandparents are Connie Warne of Sheridan, Randall Myers of Sheridan, Mike Wilson of Tucson, Arizona, and Kelly Wilson of Tucson, Arizona.

Remington James Huff

Remington James Huff was born Jan. 12, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Wesley and Amber Huff of Sheridan.

His siblings are sisters Aurora and Athena.

His grandparents are Mike Huff of Buffalo; Glen Adkins and Franny Lopez of Sheridan; and Gerald Hamlin and Julie Adkins of Sheridan.

Editor’s note: This announcement is being republished due to an error in the original printing.