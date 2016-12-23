New faces — Dec. 23, 2016

Tyler Marcus Herman

Tyler Marcus Herman was born Dec. 16, 2016, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Heather Anne Herman and Johnathon James Herman of Broadus, Montana.

His grandparents are Janice and William Stevens of Ashland, Montana, and Denise Adams of Belle Fourche, South Dakota.

Colton Gabriel Cole

Colton Gabriel Cole was born Dec. 13, 2016, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Anthony and Brandi Cole of Sheridan.

His grandparents are Ted and Janee Hodges of Sheridan and Tony and Mary Lorenz of Black Hawk, Colorado.

Elliott Christopher Stanger

Elliott Christopher Stanger was born Dec. 14, 2016, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Saige and Stephanie Stanger of Sheridan.

His grandparents are Kristina and Christopher Laramore of Sheridan, Patience Weigle of Sheridan, David Weigle of Sheridan and Rick Stanger of Helena, Montana.