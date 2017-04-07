New Faces — April 7, 2017

Julieanna Lovejoy Drager

Julieanna Lovejoy Drager was born March 28, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Tiffany Drew and Joshua Drager of Sheirdan.

Her siblings are sister Koral Crittenden and brother Emmett James.

Her grandparents are Susan Drew of Sheridan; Julie and Marc Anthony Roman of Sarasota, Florida; and Anna Drager of Billings, Montana.

Bennett Myers Gregorich

Bennett Myers Gregorich was born March 27, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Brad and Bailey Gregorich of Sheridan.

His grandparents are Paula and Andy Bertch of Gillette and Ken and Mary Gregorich of Big Timber, Montana.

Jaxon George Culver

Jaxon George Culver was born April 1, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Matt Culver and Tio Bisbee of Sheridan.

His sibling is brother Xander Bisbee.

His grandparents are Janis DeVore of Sheridan, Linda Bisbee of Sheridan and Jason Bussey of Casper.

Brendan Daniel Staebler

Brendan Daniel Staebler was born April 1, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Jim and Tyna Staebler of Buffalo.

His sibling is sister Ellie.

Madeline Emmalyn Horner

Madeline Emmalyn Horner was born March 31, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Lindsey and Asher Homer of Sheridan.

Her siblings are sister Isabella and brother Jackson.

Her grandparents are Paul and Kay Ballek of Sheridan, Anne and Stew Young of Story, and Lee and Jacqueline Horner of Story.

Emma Grace Muth

Emma Grace Muth was born March 31, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Jacob and Megan Muth of Sheridan.

Her grandparents are Karin and Curtis Muth of Lander, and Clifford and Marisa Root of Sheridan.

Benjamin Victor Chalfant

Benjamin Victor Chalfant was born March 30, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Megan Steigelman and Sean Chalfant of Sheridan.

His sibling is sister Alayna.

His grandparents are Jennifer and Victor Rodriguez of Sheridan, Sue and the late Mike Chalfant of Parkman, and Jon and Sara Williams of Sheridan.

Henry William Jahn

Henry William Jahn was born March 28, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Thomas and Nicole Jahn of Sheridan.

Lane Elias Royce Badgett

Lane Elias Royce Badgett was born March 21, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Jeremy and Megan Badgett of Sheridan.

His siblings are Isabelle and Lana.

His grandparents are Lori and Jake Verhalen, Bo and Carolyn Trujillo, and Rick and Anita Badgett of Sheridan, all of Sheridan.

