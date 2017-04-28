New Faces — April 28, 2017

Paisley Jean Howell

Paisley Jean Howell was born April 24, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Brandon and Emily Howell of Sheridan.

Her siblings are brothers Emmett, Julian and Sterling.

Her grandparents are Vikki and Richard Welch of Sheridan, Janet Howell of Casper, and Jon and Val Howell of Riverton.

Arielle Elaine Kerr

Arielle Elaine Kerr was born April 21, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Josef and Leslie Kerr of Sheridan.

Her grandparents are Albert and Susan Hitchcock of Sheridan and Rande and Margaret Kerr of Killdeer, North Dakota.

Grayson James Crawford

Grayson James Crawford was born April 19, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 4 pounds, 8 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Amber Murphy and Robert Crawford of Ten Sleep.

His siblings are brother Robby and sisters Erin and Sammy.

His grandparents are Ronald and Bessie Murphy of Recluse.

Sophia Rae Dygert

Sophia Rae Dygert was born April 22, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Ashley Miller and Ronn Dygert Jr. of Sheridan.

Her sibling is brother Tristan Martin.

Her grandparents are Carolyn and Bo Trujillo, Julie and Ronn Dygert and Barry Miller, all of Sheridan.

Brittyn Rykell Christensen

Brittyn Rykell Christensen was born April 21, 2017, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 9 pounds.

She was welcomed by parents Ryan and Nicole Christensen of Sheridan.

Her sibling is brother Kannon.

Her grandparents are Walter and Launa Christensen and Jim and Sandy Hanson, all of Newcastle.