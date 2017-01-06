New Faces — Jan. 06, 2017

Connor James Balthazor

Connor James Balthazor was born Dec. 25, 2016, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Adam and Katie Balthazor of Sheridan.

Kayden Michael Peterson

Kayden Michael Peterson was born Dec. 30, 2016, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Devin and Whittley Peterson of Sheridan.

His grandparents are Joel and Lori Peterson of Cowley and Monty and Cheri Phillippi of Cheyenne.

Nora Brook O’Dea

Nora Brook O’Dea was born Dec. 30, 2016, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Cody and Tanya O’Dea of Sheridan.

Her siblings are brothers Logan O’Dea and Trevan Weimer.

Her grandparent is Thomas Redenbaugh of Sheridan.

Brynlie Michael Goodson

Brynlie Michael Goodson was born Dec. 30, 2016, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Brett and Brooke Goodson of Buffalo.

Her sibling is sister Bristal.

Her grandparents are John and Tammy Driskill of Buffalo and Mark and Tiffany Goodson of Laurel, Montana.

Ian Douglas Armour

Ian Douglas Armour was born Dec. 29, 2016, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Laura Kane and Jeremy Armour of Sheridan.

His siblings are sister Hailey Kane and brother Jaxon Kane.

His grandparents are Douglas and Lila Larson of Sheridan and David Armour of Shepard, Montana.

Remington Ann Long

Remington Ann Long was born Dec. 27, 2016, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Brian Long and Jenny Legerski.

Her sibling is sister Maddie Nunn.

Her grandparents are Larry and Carrie Legerski of Sheridan; Lane and Heather Vanderhoef of Sheridan; Jess Long of Ashland, Montana; and Kelly Long of Sheridan.