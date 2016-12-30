WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Narconon to offer free intervention training
SHERIDAN — Narconon, a drug rehabilitation organization, is seeking to remind families that an intervention can be the difference between life and death.
To learn more about how to conduct an intervention with someone you know, see http://www.narconon-suncoast.org/blog/the-power-of-an-intervention.html. Narconon can also help identify addiction issues through free screenings and referrals. Call 877-841-5509 for additional information.
