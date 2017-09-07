N. Main McDonald’s celebrates 40 years

Big Macs were the number one seller when Larry Storo took over the McDonald’s on North Main Street. Businesses on North Main Street have come and gone. The one constant, the Golden Arches.

Storo, who has been involved with McDonald’s one way or another since 1969, credits his family and Sheridan for the ongoing success. He and his wife, Ann, and Andrea Storo own the stores at North Main Street and two in Gillette; Larry Storo Jr., owns the McDonald’s on Coffeen Avenue and the one in Buffalo.

“We wanted to be in business for ourselves and Sheridan has provided us with this opportunity,” he said Wednesday. “We wanted to raise our kids here. It’s the most wonderful place.” The McDonald’s opened Sept. 2, 1977; Storo became owner nine years later.

Storo started with McDonald’s as a member of a McDonald’s crew in Seattle. Eventually he rose into management and took promotions that brought his family to Denver and ultimately into Sheridan where the Storos have supported a number of charities and community activities. One in particular, the youth soccer program at the YMCA, has a genesis with McDonald’s. There are scholarships at Sheridan College. McDonald’s also works with Sheridan High School in its sports programs and to address business and entrepreneurial classes.

Moreover, consider the hundreds of young men and women who got their first job there. Storo notes that a number of people around Sheridan, when they were 16 or 17, received their first paycheck and began interacting with customers. People who are now in their 40s and 50s and involved in local business with families of their own.

Storo grew up in Minnesota and served in the Air Force, including an 18-month tour of duty in Guam in the 1960s. Looking ahead, Sheridan’s future is bright in that part of the city. Ongoing is the new interstate interchange construction. K-Mart may be leaving, but Vacutech and its expansions have provided a boon to the Wrench Ranch area as well as the opening of the Sheridan College AgriPark. Too, the forthcoming Doubleday Sports Complex.

And the top sellers these days? The signature chicken sandwiches and salads, a nod to a generation — or two — that know the menu well.

Congrats!

The most irresistible food of all time: Mickey D’s fries coming out of the sack on the way home.

Raise the curtain!

The third annual Wyoming Theater Festival opens today at the Mars Theater inside the WYO. Tickets and information: wyomingtheaterfestival.com.

Good stuff, this.

Quotable

“I hate endings. Just detest them. Beginnings are definitely the most exciting, middles are perplexing and endings are a disaster. The temptation towards resolution, towards wrapping up the package, seems to me a terrible trap. Why not be more honest with the moment? The most authentic endings are the ones which are already revolving toward another beginning.”

— Sam Shepard, American playwright, author, actor, 1943-2017.