My farewell

The apostle Paul had a problem. Most of the Greek cities received his message of grace about Jesus. After Paul left town, however, the legalists followed him. They killed the spirit with their letter of the law. In response Paul, the former legalist himself, argued from the scriptures that the bringer of the law — Moses — lived after the first person of faith — Abraham. Since Abraham was right with God, but had no Mosaic law, Abraham’s faith and grace trumped Moses’ later law and judgment. The first church council agreed.

Like Paul, Jesus was challenged by others quoting scripture as rules. Once it is the devil who quotes Psalm 91. Jesus responds by answering from an earlier part of the scriptures from Deuteronomy. Later, Jesus is challenged by someone quoting from Deuteronomy on the issue of divorce. Jesus responds by going further back toward the beginning of the scriptures. Jesus points to the original intent of marriage from the creation of humanity. This is how Jesus uses scripture, not arguing the fine legal details, but answering a legalistic attack with a more basic and earlier original intent sort of scriptural answer.

Paul, and his rediscoverer Luther, used the same approach, but perhaps did not push this principle of how to interpret scripture hard enough. If grace and faith are more important than law, because Abraham was before Moses, well then shouldn’t Adam trump Abraham?

Our first ancestors were given a job description, to keep and till Eden. To be good gardeners, good stewards, of what they were given. Bad behavior got them thrown out of the garden, but nowhere is that original job description rescinded. Consider how many of Jesus parables are about stewardship.

The law is there for our good, it convicts us of our sin. Grace is God’s plan for our salvation through faith. Being a good steward of who and what is before us, this is how Jesus lived. Christians living fundamentally as stewards of others, self and planet is the necessary reformation for our age. The prophet in me says this “third reformation,” not about law or even grace, but about stewardship. It is pointed to in the life of Jesus and by the way he used the scriptures. Spend some time trying to prove me wrong.

Goodbye and God bless dearly beloved of Sheridan. I retire from active ministry Easter Sunday.

Doug Melius is a pastor at First Presbyterian Church.