Museum to host Tidbit Saturday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Museum will host Tidbit Saturday this weekend.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, attendees can join the museum staff and volunteers to celebrate Earth Day.

Tidbit Saturday programs are geared toward children ages 4-10 and combine hands-on activities with history lessons.

The program is free, but those planning to attend are asked to reserve a spot by calling the museum at 675-1150.

The Sheridan County Museum is located at 850 Sibley Circle.