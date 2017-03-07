WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Museum to host ‘History Express’


SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Museum will host “History Express” on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The event will focus on the medicine used during the Civil War.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Sheridan County Museum is located at 850 Sibley Circle.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..