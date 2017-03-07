WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Museum to host ‘History Express’
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Museum will host “History Express” on Saturday at 10 a.m.
The event will focus on the medicine used during the Civil War.
The event is free and open to the public.
The Sheridan County Museum is located at 850 Sibley Circle.
Staff Reports
