Museum to host evening program


SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Museum and Historical Society has organized an evening program March 16 at 7 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.

The program will focus on the history of the Wrench Ranch and will be given by Jane Rice.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

