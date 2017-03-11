WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Museum to host evening program
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Museum and Historical Society has organized an evening program March 16 at 7 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.
The program will focus on the history of the Wrench Ranch and will be given by Jane Rice.
The event is free and open to the public.
The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.
The following two tabs change content below.
Staff Reports
The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)
- Meeting focuses on Goose Creek watershed - March 11, 2017
- March 11, 2017 — Agendas - March 11, 2017
- Downsizing the garden — gracefully - March 11, 2017