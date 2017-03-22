Munsicks, Ballantyne earn awards for Western art

SHERIDAN — The Munsick Boys won the Academy of Western Artists award for best Western music group/duo. The award was presented to the family musical group March 16 in Fort Worth, Texas, at the 21st annual Will Rogers Awards.

Dave Munsick, who lives in Sheridan, performs in the group with his sons Tris, Sam and Ian.

The group won based on the votes of Western disc jockeys from around the world.

Dave Munsick said he and his sons were surprised by the award, which was presented in front of a crowd of about 500 people, which included some of Munsick’s musical heroes.

In addition to the Munsick Boys award, Carrie Ballantyne of Sheridan won the award for artist of the year.

For more than 30 years, Ballantyne has used pencils and brushes to add depth and texture to depictions of real-life individuals in modern ranching and cowboy culture.

Other ties to Sheridan from the awards include the announcement of the Don King Saddlemaker Award, which this year went to Chuck Stormes.

The Academy of Western Artists is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote and preserve the country’s Western past and contemporary western future.