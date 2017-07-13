Muncys fill summer with rodeo road trips

SHERIDAN — Taos Muncy travels thousands of miles every summer, but he’s rarely far away from his family.

The saddle bronc rider from Corona, New Mexico, brings his own cheering section with him everywhere he competes. The fans include his wife, Marissa, and their two children — 5-year-old daughter, Marley, and 1-year-old son, Shooter.

During the summer, the Muncy family travels across the western United States and Canada watching Taos Muncy ride eight seconds at a time.

“It means a lot to me,” Muncy said. “I’m gone a lot, but one good thing is that when I’m with my family, I’m with them all day, every day.”

Muncy rode in Alberta, Canada, earlier this week. He’ll travel to Casper Thursday to compete and then return to Canada for the championship round this weekend.

The family splits its time between hotel rooms and a trailer while making its way across the country.

Muncy, an 11-year veteran of the rodeo circuit who is currently 12th in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rankings, said his family has traveled with him for several years. Now, traveling during the summer is part of the routine for the two Muncy kids.

“The kids handle it really well,” Marissa Muncy said. “They’ve got their routines. (Marley) has her iPad, her coloring books and her toy animals she plays with in the car, and (Shooter) sleeps so well in the car; it’s almost second nature to him.”

It’s also not a bad way for a kid to spend a summer, the parents agreed. Their kids get to enjoy the carnival at every rodeo, and they have the opportunity to travel across the country at a young age.

By the time Marley was three months old, she had already been to 13 states and Canada, and Shooter has traveled similar distances since he was born.

Taos Muncy said his family is his support system and motivates him to perform at the top of his game every night.

Wednesday night was no exception.

Muncy started the Sheridan WYO Rodeo saddle bronc riding event with a bang. He rode Shining Mountain to a score of 85.5, giving him the lead the first night, while his wife and two children cheered him on from the stands.

“It’s a blast,” Marissa Muncy said. “Getting to see what he does best and watch him ride, it’s really fun.”

Other competitors put up hard acts to follow on the first night of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Wednesday night.

The bareback riding event hosted a talented field Wednesday night, with six competitors scoring in the 80s. Ty Breuer from Mandan, North Dakota, rode Black Tie for a score of 88 to grab the lead after the first night.

Bull riders had a tough night, though, with eight riders failing to register points. Guthrie Murry from Miami, Oklahoma, stole the show with a score of 87.5.

The second night of PRCA rodeo action will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.