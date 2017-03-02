Muir Quartet to perform at SC

SHERIDAN — The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College will host the award-winning string quartet, The Muir String Quartet, on March 8 at 7:30 p.m. The program includes works by Mozart, Dvoák and Schulhoff.

Now in its 38th season, the Muir String Quartet has long been acknowledged as one of the world’s most powerful and insightful ensembles, distinguishing itself among audiences and critics.

The Muir Quartet will be joined by flutist, Carol Wincenc. Wincenc is the recipient of the 2011 Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Flute Association and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Society of Arts and Letters. She recently celebrated her 25th anniversary as a faculty member at The Juilliard School.

The Muir Quartet with Wincenc will also present a masterclass at 1 p.m. The masterclass is free and open to the public.

Tickets for the concert cost $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and students. They are available through the WYO Theater box office at wyotheater.com or 672-9084.

Sheridan College is located at 3059 Coffeen Ave.