Motion to sell Spear-O denied

SHERIDAN – The Northern Wyoming Community College District board shot down a motion to sell the Spear-O Wigwam Mountain Campus at its Thursday night meeting.

After approximately a 30-minute executive session, Trustee Gary Koltiska made a motion for the board to list NWCCD’s ownership interest, and to list the property for sale no later than July 1.

The motion was not seconded by other board members and failed as a result.

Koltiska stated the motion was made due to “money loss.”

Board chair Norleen Healy said board members had reservations concerning the time frame proposed to sell the campus. She stated the board would continue to examine the future of the mountain facility.

