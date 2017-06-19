Mother Nature, mud slow runners

“When we dwell with mountains, see them face to face, every day, they seem as creatures with a sort of life — friends subject to moods, now talking, now taciturn, with whom we converse as man.”

— John Muir

DAYTON — A 100-mile race is difficult under the best of circumstances. As trail runners trekked through the Bighorn Mountains Friday and Saturday, the conversations they had with those mountains, whose mood was sullen and rainy, must have been tense.

While runners failed to finish, suffered injuries or other setbacks, four runners came together and showed the true spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie often found in ultra-marathons and the running community.

For the first time ever, the result of the 100-mile run at the Bighorn Mountain Wild and Scenic Trail Run resulted in a four-way tie.

Alex Ho of San Francisco; Brian Oestrike of New Paltz, New York; and Eric Lipuma and Andrew Skurka, both of Boulder, Colorado, ran the last leg of the 100-mile race as a group — finishing at the same time to earn a four-way, first-place finish overall in the 100-mile race.

Ho, Skurka and Lipuma rolled into the 87-mile mark in the early hours of Saturday feeling cold and exhausted. Temperatures dipped into the low 50s that night, and wet weather made running the trails excruciating.

With 13 miles to go, Ho, Skurka and Lipuma decided they were not going to compete with each other. Instead, they were going to focus on finishing the race as a group.

“They looked at me and said, ‘Do you want to just go run and chill and not race? And I looked at them and I said, ‘Yes,’” Ho said, laughing.

Five miles later, Oestrike joined them on the run to the finish line.

“The conditions were so savage that I can’t believe what people went through,” Oestrike said. “… Everyone had an epic day out there.”

Only 175 of the 373 racers finished the 100-mile run in 2017. In the 2016 race, 284 people finished in a field of 354 runners.

The 100-mile, first-place runners agreed the volunteers charged with organizing and working the race helped them cross the finish line.

“The conditions were probably the worst for volunteering,” Skurka said. “But those were the conditions where we needed them the most.”

The four runners finished with a time of 21 hours, 30:09.9 minutes, far from the fastest time in race history. However, the four runners agreed crossing the finish line as a group was worth it.

“This whole situation represents the ultra-running theme — I’ve never seen anything like this in a road race,” Lipuma said. “These guys are just great.”

Bighorn Mountain Wild and Scenic Trail Run

Dayton,

Wyoming

Final Results (Top 20)

18 mile

1. Clay Stoner (Sheridan, Wyoming) 2:23:31.0

2. Cooper Vollmer (Dayton, Wyoming) 2:31:23.8

3. John Kirlin (Sheridan, Wyoming) 2:32:28.1

4. Dustin Deitchler (Helena, Montana) 2:35:51.9

5. Jeff Austin (Sheridan, Wyoming) 2:35:52.6

6. Jeff Vollmer (Dayton, Wyoming) 2:37:03.3

7. Darrin Goyn (Sheridan, Wyoming) 2:37:03.3

8. Joel Wilson (Gillette, Wyoming) 2:43:14.8

9. Xiomara Robinson (Sheridan, Wyoming) 2:46:51.7

10. Kevin Wilson (Weston, Wyoming) 2:55:32.0

11. Daniel Jones (Loveland, Colorado) 2:58:17.3

12. Will Reedy (Sheridan, Wyoming) 3:00:48.3

13. Jeramie Dunn (Gillette, Wyoming) 3:01:51.7

14. Daniel Doke (Big Horn, Wyoming) 3:03:53.5

15. Daniel Bagley (Sheridan, Wyoming) 3:06:33.9

16. Keith Virostko (Jackson, Wyoming) 3:07:59.3

17. Dalia Pedro Trujillo (Casper, Wyoming) 3:08:07.1

18. Cruz Hernandez (Sheridan, Wyoming) 3:09:13.4

19. Timothy Pease (Lodge Grass, Montana) 3:10:42.2

20. Kameron Condos (Sheridan, Wyoming) 3:11:57.1

32 mile

1. Nathan Morgan (Casper, Wyoming) 4:43:19.9

2. Justin Svec (Billings, Montana) 4:54:30.4

3. Laine Parish (Sheridan, Wyoming) 5:22:19.6

4. Matthew Mickelson (Laurel, Montana) 5:24:54.7

5. Michael Lutz (Jackson, Wyoming) 5:27:37.2

6. Zack Strong (Bozeman, Montana) 5:28:17.9

7. Jason Roesler (Laramie, Wyoming) 5:27:07.9

8. Greg Swica (Bozeman, Montana) 5:39:28.0

9. Caitlin Muldoon (Evergreen, Colorado) 5:39:29.0

10. Peter Taylor (Busby, Montana) 5:43:58.8

11. Benjamin Baedke (Evansville, Wyoming) 5:46:30.5

12. Mitchell Steckmest (Bozeman, Montana) 5:46:52.6

13. James Bond (Bozeman, Montana) 5:53:52.2

14. Justin Klebe (Laurel, Montana) 5:54:50.7

15. George Mathes (Laramie, Wyoming) 5:57:06.4

16. Kyle Cheesbrough (Anchorage, Alaska) 6:00:12.6

17. Carrie Gaffney (Bozeman, Montana) 6:05:52.2

18. Spencer Moul (Saratoga, Wyoming) 6:06:44.9

19. Scott Flatlip (Bozeman, Montana) 6:07:04.6

20. Seth Ulvestad (Sheridan, Wyoming) 6:07:11.1

52 mile

1. Guy Love (Boulder, Colorado) 8:44:56

2. Patrick Garcia (Lakewood, Colorado) 9:07:28

3. Matt Rock (Billings, Montana) 9:07:31

4. Patrick Murphy (Missoula, Montana) 9:11:07

5. Eddie Aispuro (Rifle, Colorado) 9:15:15

6. Ryan Burch (Loveland, Colorado) 9:20:47

7. Adam Arguello (Casper, Wyoming) 9:26:29

8. Donnie Haubert (Steamboat Springs, Colorado) 9:35:14

9. Brian Tolbert (Heber, Utah) 9:36:52

10. Nicholas Littman (Missoula, Montana) 9:44:17

11. Justin Barth (Bozeman, Montana) 10:10:41

12. Raoul Rossiter (Boulder, Colorado) 10:23:08

13. Leah Handelman (Missoula, Montana) 10:40:04

14. Raquel Harper (Erie, Colorado) 10:50:22

15. Michael Adams (Hardin, Montana) 10:54:17

16. Jenny Joyes (Lander, Wyoming) 10:58:45

17. Maggie Edmiston (Casper, Wyoming) 11:02:26

18. John Starke (Mankato, Minnesota) 11:11:52

19. Dan Spurlock (Pocatello, Idaho) 11:15:53

20. Patrick Rodgers (Laramie, Wyoming) 11:16:06

100 mile

1. Andrew Skurka (Boulder, Colorado) 21:30:08

2. Alex Ho (San Francisco, California) 21:30:09

3. Brian Oestrike (New Paltz, New York) 21:30:09

4. Eric Lipuma (Boulder, Colorado) 21:30:09

5. Alexander Nunn (Honolulu, Hawaii) 22:42:00

6. Paul Terranova (Austin, Texas) 22:51:55

7. Andy Reed (Canmore, Alberta) 23:02:42

8. Bryan Williams (Erie, Colorado) 23:13:28

9. Garrett Smith (Tucson, Arizona) 23:19:32

10. Kris Tyson (Fort Collins, Colorado) 23:51:46

11. Kristian Manietta (Garibaldi Highlands, British Columbia) 24:33:48

12. Amanda Taglioli (Lander, Wyoming) 24:58:43

13. Michael Owen (Pomeroy, Ohio) 25:03:53

14. Josh Fuller (Jackson, Wyoming) 25:07:03

15. Daniel Scarberry (Summerland, California) 25:35:00

16. John Hart (Missoula, Montana) 25:39:04

17. Buzz Nanavati (Bozeman, Montana) 26:05:34

18. Kelly Lance (Pocatello, Idaho) 26:09:50

19. Josh Gilbert (Roanoke, Virginia) 26:40:27

20. Mark Marzen (Denver, Colorado) 26:54:58