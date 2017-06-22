Most Sheridan High School grads stay in state for college, according to report

SHERIDAN — According to a report from the Sheridan High School planning office, most SHS graduates who go to college choose to stay in state.

The June report was presented at the Sheridan County School District 2 board meeting Monday.

The results came from a survey of the 208-person class of 2017; the survey had 189 responses. A total of 108 graduates said they plan to attend UW, Sheridan College or another Wyoming college.

Sixty-four students, or more than 44 percent of those intending to attend college, said they would take classes at Sheridan College.

The next highest institution on the list was the University of Wyoming, where 40 students planned to take classes.

The number of students planning to attend four-year schools is only slightly lower than those who are looking to enter a two-year school. Just more than 37 percent of graduates have their eyes set on attending a two-year school, while 36.4 percent plan to attend a four-year institution.

Overall, 73.8 percent of SHS grads planned to attend 32 different post-secondary schools in 17 different states.

One of the most popular out-of-state schools for SHS grads is Montana State University-Bozeman, with three students planning to attend the school. Black Hills State University, Chadron State College and Montana State University-Billings all had two SHS students each planning to attend.

Based on last year’s trends, SCSD2 Assistant Superintendent Craft expects students will likely stick with their plans.

The same survey was taken by the class of 2016 in May of that year, then a follow-up matriculation study was conducted a few months later.

Those results showed 74.3 percent of the students in that class originally stated they planned to attend post-secondary schools. The number of students actually attending a post-secondary school came in at 67.9 percent in October.

The drop was not significant, according to Craft, and he applauds the efforts of teachers and administrators to prepare students for college.

“Our students have good direction — that’s what this tells me,” Craft said. “They have good direction at the end of high school, and a high percentage of them head toward the direction they planned.”

However, tracking students after that initial year can be tricky. Ed Fessler, the dean of students at SHS, said UW is the only institution that provides long-term retention rate numbers to SHS.

A matriculation study for the class of 2017 will be conducted in October.

Aside from post-secondary school, the most popular post-high school tracks include entering the workforce (10.7 percent of the 2017 graduating class), attending a vocational-tech school (4.1 percent), entering the military (2.5 percent) and going on a religious mission (1 percent).