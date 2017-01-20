Morrison-Maierle names new president, CEO

SHERIDAN — Robert J. Morrison, president and CEO of Morrison-Maierle, a Helena-based multi-disciplinary engineering firm, has stepped down from his position in the company. The firm has named Scott Murphy as its eighth president/CEO.

Morrison will serve as the company’s interim Chief Operating Officer, assist with several quality assurance/quality control initiatives, and perform some internal project management training development to continue improving the company’s project delivery processes. The company’s operations managers will also report to him and he will remain as a member of the company’s Corporate Leadership Team.

Murphy has been with Morrison-Maierle since 1998 and has held various leadership positions since 2000 when he became the Helena Office Municipal Group Supervisor.

Murphy has served on the company’s Board of Directors since 2002, the Corporate Leadership Team since 2011 and is a recipient of Water Environment Federation’s Arthur Sidney Bedell Award in 2007 and the American Water Works Association’s George Warren Fuller Award in 2010.

Both honors are recognitions of outstanding service to the water/wastewater infrastructure industry.

Morrison is the third member of the Morrison family to have held the position of president and CEO. His grandfather served as the first president from 1945 to 1964 and his father, John Jr., held the position from 1971 to 1988. Members of the Maierle family — Joe, co-founder of the firm, and his son, Jim — were both presidents each from 1964-1971 and 1998-2006 respectively.

Founded in 1945, Morrison-Maierle’s corporate office is based in Helena, Montana and has six offices in Montana, four in Wyoming and one each in Arizona and Washington. They are consistently ranked among the Engineering New Record’s “Top 500 Design Firms” in the country and have been listed as one of the “Best Firms to Work For” by industry leader, Zweig-White.