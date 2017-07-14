Montana’s Shakespeare in the Parks to visit Sheridan

SHERIDAN — Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will perform “Macbeth” at the Kendrick Park bandshell in Sheridan at 6:30 p.m. July 19.

The 10 professional actors that will tour with the company were chosen out of a highly competitive pool of about 500 applicants and auditioners.

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is the outreach program of Montana State University’s College of Arts and Architecture. Grants, corporate sponsorships and hundreds of individual donors support the free performance. For more information on the plays and an up-to-date tour schedule, see MSIP’s website at shakespeareintheparks.org.