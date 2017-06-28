Montana wins Montana-Wyoming All-Star Academic Challenge

SHERIDAN — Team Montana won for the third consecutive year in the seventh annual Montana-Wyoming All-Star Academic Challenge match for high school students.

The event took place June 22 at Sheridan College. The final score after five rounds of 60 questions each was 115-100.

The competition consisted of a team of about a half dozen high school students playing head-to-head, answering academic questions. Teams could use four students at a time and substitutes were allowed every 20 questions. Using a buzzer system, to determine who received the first attempt at the answer, each team had to buzz within 15 seconds to win the right to attempt to answer. They then had an additional five seconds to answer the question. Math questions were given more time.

Team Wyoming was represented by Ethyn Etchechoury of Sheridan, Spencer Romberg of Douglas, Ryley Constable of Campbell County and Liam Guille, Zane Dobler and Tyler Miller, all from Cheyenne East. Tim Maze of Tongue River High School coached the Wyoming team.

The winning Montana team received gold medals, one-year tuition-free scholarships to Sheridan College and the traveling trophy. Wyoming team members received silver medals. All team members and coaches also received T-shirts.

The 2018 competition will return to Montana State University-Billings.