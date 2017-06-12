Montana completes sweep of Wyoming All-Stars

SHERIDAN — The Montana All-Stars brought out the brooms and completed a series sweep against the Wyoming All-Stars in Billings Saturday evening.

After battling in a couple of tight contests at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome Friday, Montana didn’t have much trouble taking care of business again Saturday. The Montana girls won 86-60, while the Montana boys won 100-71.

Both Wyoming coaches, Ryan Davis and Matt Hammer, expressed the physicality of the second games and how the lack of foul calls benefitted the stronger Montana squads.

The Wyoming girls were able to overcome a slow start and fight back for a last-second game-winning attempt — which just missed — in Friday’s matchup, but Montana jumped to another early lead Saturday and this time didn’t let their southern rivals back in it. Montana took a quick 10-point lead on its way to its 29th victory in the series.

Gillette’s Kalina Smith led all scorers in the contest with 17 points.

The second game for the boys was nearly identical to the first, with the two sides trading blows until Montana stretched its lead in the second half. After a 39-39 halftime tie, Montana outscored Wyoming by more than 20 in the third quarter to blow the game open.

Jaxon Hiatt of Kelly Walsh led Wyoming in scoring with 14 points.