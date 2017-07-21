Monster truck show takes extensive preparation

SHERIDAN – Linda Beckley and her small but mighty crew start planning the monster truck show in Sheridan the Monday after the Saturday show. The year-long preparation helps Beckley, her son and another employee obtain sponsorships and give back to the community by partnering with local businesses and community groups to help put on the show. This year, Sheridan will celebrate its 17th year of hosting the monster truck show, but not without countless hours and a lot of muscle.

“The first nitty gritty is crawling in Bertha, my Excursion — I have over 300,000 miles,” Beckley said. “I give her a good talking to and I say, ‘Bertha, we’re going up the mountain again.’ We head up the mountain, and we drive for 12 to 16 hours to get here, and that starts the initial.”

Once Beckley and Bertha make it up to Wyoming, Beckley begins setting up displays at Third Thursday to promote the event. She meets with her sponsors, drops off pre-sale tickets to the Sheridan and Buffalo Maverick and Napa Auto Parts stores, puts up posters around Sheridan and surrounding areas and meets with the radio station to record promotional messages and prepare for the show.

After the promotion set up, the three workers, along with some hired help, work to set up the arena at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. Beckley hired a local man she calls “Lloyd the Dirt Guy,” who now travels around with the group helping craft the dirt mounds for each show in Wyoming and Montana.

The monster truck drivers in the show take about as much time in preparation for the show as Beckley, constantly working on their rides for the next show.

“We always tell everybody we spend endless hours for the 20 seconds of fame that you see in the show,” Dragon Slayer driver Kreg Christensen said.

Christensen started with his first truck 25 years ago. At the time, his children were still in elementary school. He sent photos of his rebuilt truck with his children to school, and the kids chose colors and names they felt fitting for the machine – thus, Dragon Slayer was born.

Labor is free in the Christensen gig, as he runs a completely family-operated ship. “Every nut and bolt gets touched. If there’s a nut or bolt in it, someone has had a wrench on it to make sure it’s tight,” Christensen said.

“It has to be done every show because it’s basically an overgrown tractor. It’s not a Lamborghini; it’s a high-powered tractor that’s made to crush cars and fly through the air.”

The Dragon Slayer cost $150,000 to build from the ground up initially, and it takes $50,000 to $80,000 per year to maintain without any major breaks. In the past three months alone, though, Christensen had to replace the motor twice, costing him $15,000 each time. But the thrill of the ride and family nature keeps him fully sold on racing his monster trucks still today.

“I’ve never done drugs in my life,” Christensen said. “I’ve campaigned really hard about not doing drugs to where this is probably an ultimate high you can get that’s all natural.”

Gates open at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Children ages 4-6 with power wheels can sign up for a race in the arena starting at 6 p.m.

“You may have bought the whole seat, but you’ll only need the edge by the time you leave,” Christensen said.