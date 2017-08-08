Money muncher

WYDOT plans out next six years

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Transportation will spend $52,433,190 over the anticipated revenue in 2017, covering project funds with money carried over from the 2016 fiscal year.

Of the $681 million of allocated funds, 56 percent will go toward highway improvement and contract maintenance for the state.

Upcoming projects

Sheridan County lies in District 4, along with Campbell, Crook and Weston counties and half of Johnson County. Pavement dominates 2017 budgets for both District 4 and Sheridan County specifically, totaling 52.75 percent and 55.59 percent, respectively.

With those funds, Sheridan County plans on continuing work on the North Sheridan Interchange project, finished the Fifth Street underpass and widened and overlaid Highway 193 near Piney Creek to Story.

“(The underpass is) very nice, turned out great,” District 4 Engineer Scott Taylor said. “It addressed a lot of safety issues there. That was a little over $2 million.”

This year’s projects included a widening and overlay on US 14 near Burgess Junction south and an overlay from Big Horn to Red Grade.

“They just finished this last week,” Taylor said. “They didn’t do much widening there, but it’s mostly an overlay…that’s just about done, and then they’re going to pave the snowmobile parking lots up there.”

One of the largest projects listed for Sheridan in the near future is a resurface of Main Street from Dow to Burkitt in 2023.

“I know the city is highly interested in this, too, because of the utilities,” Taylor said. “That will be a coordinated effort between us and the city, and that’ll be a fun project.”

Less fatalities

District 4 has recorded only two fatalities in the current year, with numbers reaching between 16-24 in the past three years.

“Hoping that doesn’t change,” new traffic engineer Michelle Edwards said. “That’s really good compared to years past.”

Traffic engineers also look at curves in the roads and how they affect driving conditions.

“(Jim) looked at 67 curves in all of District 4,” Edwards said of her predecessor, Jim Evensen. “Down in Cheyenne, the safety folks have this safety index that they look at the past crash history and how many crashes, the severity of the crashes, and they have a formula to come up with a safety index.”

The 2017 safety index for curves in District 4 compared to 2011 decreased to nearly zero on most curves and jumped up on four of the curves.

“Jim went in there and did some sort of treatment on those curves, whether it was chevrons or curve warning signs, advisory speeds to slow people down and warn them about the curves,” Edwards said. “We did have five curves that that safety index did go up on, but 62 of those curves went down.”

Edwards said it was good to see what they were implementing work with the crash rate going down on those curves.

Winter weather

Winter weather causes adverse conditions on the interstate, so WYDOT continues to implement variable speed limits on I-90 to reduce winter event crashes. This year, the Sheridan to Buffalo I-90 strip will see electronic variable speed limit signs. WYDOT will implement the signs on the I-90 strip from Sheridan to the Montana border and Inyan Kara to Sundance in 2018.

In addition to the electronic speed limit signs, rumble strips and stripes statewide are implemented to help reduce single-vehicle run-off-the-road crashes, which Edwards said serves as the highest single crash type in the state.

The entirety of the presentation given in Sheridan and around the state by WYDOT updating communities on the State Transportation Improvement Plan for Wyoming can be found on WYDOT’s website.