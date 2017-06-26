Miss Sheridan County earns crown, will compete at national level

SHERIDAN — Miss Sheridan County Cheyenne Buyert earned the title of Miss Wyoming at the pageant that took place Saturday at the WYO Theater.

Buyert is a Sheridan High School class of 2016 graduate who competed in the pageant with her platform “Winning with One,” which is an effort to raise awareness about Type 1 diabetes, erase stigmas and stereotypes and address the mental health aspect of living with a lifelong disease that has no cure…yet.

Buyert has committed many hours to community service by serving as a mentor through Big Brothers Big Sisters, walking dogs at the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter serving at the local soup kitchen and volunteering with The Food Group.

“If anything, Miss America has given me a true passion for service, and I want to share that with other girls if I’m Miss Wyoming and I go to Miss America,” Buyert said before the competition. “But even if I don’t, you get out of it what you put into it.”

The competition included swimsuit, evening gown, talent, interview and on-stage portions.

Now that Buyert has been named Miss Wyoming, she’ll compete in the Miss America Competition, set for Sept. 10 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.