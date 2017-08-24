Miss America: More than a beauty pageant

SHERIDAN — Last-minute preparations like mock interviews and 11th-hour fittings fill Miss Wyoming Cheyenne Buyert’s final days before jetting off to represent the state in the Miss America Competition.

Buyert leaves for the competition, which is filmed in Atlantic City, New Jersey, early Tuesday morning.

As the clock ticks down to takeoff, Buyert remains cool about her to-do list; there’s no hint of stress on her, even as she was told Wednesday night that she needs to get the pants she plans to wear for the interview portion hemmed. While glitz, glamour and beauty are undoubtedly part of the competition, Buyert said Miss America is more than that.

She said she’s honored to be part of the organization because of the education opportunities it opens for women and its focus on community service.

According to its site, the inaugural Miss America, Margaret Gorman, was crowned in September 1921, one year after the 19th Amendment was ratified.

“With every major milestone in our nation’s history, Miss America has evolved with our society, serving as a voice for women’s empowerment when it was uncommon for women to be vocal,” the site says.

Other notable Miss Americas include Jean Bartel, crowned in 1943, who raised $2.5 million in Series E. war bonds in the years following; 1945’s Bess Myerson, who was the first Jewish Miss America and the first to receive a scholarship; 1983’s Vanessa Williams, who was the first African-American crowned; and 2000’s Heather French Henry, who underlined the needs of the nation’s homeless veterans and who now serves as the commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs.

Buyert said she’s not nervous for the competition; she’s excited because this has been her dream and her goal.

“I’m really excited just to be there and leave with the title if I can. And if I can’t, I have Miss Wyoming to come back to and that’s great too,” Buyert said.

While she’s looking forward to the experience, Buyert said she loves being at home, calling herself a homebody. She said she will miss the small-town feel of Sheridan.

“I love being in cities and exploring,” Buyert said. “I’m going to love meeting all the girls and having fun with them, but I’m going to miss being in Sheridan and the chill lifestyle that we have here.”