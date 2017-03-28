Mining community picnic planned

SHERIDAN — Descendants of the mining communities north of Sheridan that flourished in the first half of the 20th century are invited to attend a meeting to plan for the second annual picnic.

The organizational meeting will take place at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library in an upstairs meeting room on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

The first revival of the traditional picnic occurred in 2016. The next picnic will occur July 30 at the Pine Island Campground in the Bighorn Mountains at 11 a.m.

For more information call Nancy Herdt 737-2388 or email nkwh.51@gmail.com.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.